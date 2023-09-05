6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air moving in for Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moving through the metro this afternoon finally brought our heat wave to an end today. Winds switched to the northwest just after Noon, becoming gusty at times and dropping humidity levels for the afternoon hours. Temperatures are still warm, in the mid-80s, but not as hot as the past few days. Winds will remain gusty through the evening, up to 30 or 35mph at times. Temperatures will continue to cool, falling back into the 70s and 60s by late this evening.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Breezy northwest winds will continue through the overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, falling into the low 60s and upper 50s to start the day. We should see plenty of sunshine, though skies will likely be hazy at times. Expect temperatures to warm back into the mid-70s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada could become thick at times Wednesday afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of eastern Nebraska, including the Omaha metro. If you have any chronic lung or heart conditions, asthma, or any other health concerns that could be impacted by poor air quality, you may want to limit your time outdoors on Wednesday. Long duration vigorous outdoor activities should also be avoided if possible until the air quality improves.

Smokey skies likely Wednesday (WOWT)

The break from the heat will continue through the rest of the week, with high temperatures generally in the mid-80s through the upcoming weekend. A series of storm systems will bring us our next chance for rain over the weekend, beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday of next week. While rain chances appear to be hit and miss at this time, some heavier downpours will certainly be possible. Any rainfall would be welcome as conditions have dried out significantly over the past few weeks.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

