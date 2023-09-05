We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain

Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.(KSNV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in floodwaters amid a series of late-summer storms that drenched Las Vegas and caused widespread flooding throughout the desert valley.

The teenager was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ryan Taylor of Las Vegas. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The coroner’s office said Ryan had been floating in floodwater on an innertube when he drowned. Further details weren’t released, but the office said in a statement that the teen was found injured Saturday afternoon near a busy intersection about 8 miles (12 kilometers) east of the Las Vegas Strip.

He was hospitalized and died in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the coroner’s office said.

Two days of heavy rainfall last weekend flooded streets in Las Vegas, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and left dozens of vehicles stranded in muddy waters.

Las Vegas has been hit with at least 3.9 inches of rain this year, which is above normal for the desert oasis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting
An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his...
Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter
One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80

Latest News

The giant balloons made famous by the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made an appearance in...
Massive helium balloons make appearance Omaha's Septemberfest
A project to rejuvenate some of Omaha's bridges is getting underway.
Project to revamp north Omaha bridges gets underway
Omaha's North Freeway Bridge is getting an upgrade.
Omaha's North Freeway to see bridge repairs for 18 months
Omaha's Levi Blake is still missing.
Search continues for missing Omaha man
Union members and their families enjoyed the Labor Day festivities in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha celebrates its workforce with annual Labor Day parade