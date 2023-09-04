We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut

Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marc Robbins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A gas tanker went up in flames after a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-84 eastbound at exit 60 around 7 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, troopers located a gasoline tanker truck fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the tanker was transporting over 8,300 gallons of fuel.

I-84 was shut down while authorities worked to contain the scene safely.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available about what may have caused the crash.

The two right lanes of I-84 eastbound remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

Crews from the Department of Transportation, Manchester Fire Department, and DEEP also assisted with the cleanup.

No word on how much longer the cleanup may take.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting
An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his...
Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter
One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80
It's now been two weeks since an Omaha man with dementia disappeared.
Family of missing Omaha man still searching two weeks later

Latest News

The giant balloons made famous by the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made an appearance in...
Massive helium balloons make appearance Omaha's Septemberfest
Union members and their families enjoyed the Labor Day festivities in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha celebrates its workforce with annual Labor Day parade
Omaha's Levi Blake is still missing.
Search continues for missing Omaha man
Hot and breezy Labor Day evening with one more hot day before cooler air finally arrives.
6 First Alert Forecast - Hot and breezy evening, cooler air on the way
Union members and their families enjoyed the Labor Day festivities in Omaha on Monday.
Annual Omaha Labor Day Parade honors those working to rebuild downtown