We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London.(Raph_PH via MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting
An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his...
Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter
One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80

Latest News

The giant balloons made famous by the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made an appearance in...
Massive helium balloons make appearance Omaha's Septemberfest
A project to rejuvenate some of Omaha's bridges is getting underway.
Project to revamp north Omaha bridges gets underway
Omaha's North Freeway Bridge is getting an upgrade.
Omaha's North Freeway to see bridge repairs for 18 months
Union members and their families enjoyed the Labor Day festivities in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha celebrates its workforce with annual Labor Day parade
Omaha's Levi Blake is still missing.
Search continues for missing Omaha man