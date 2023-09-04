We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Nebraska authorities spent Labor Day morning helping a hunter who had gotten stuck in a muddy pond.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:45 a.m. Monday they got a 911 call saying a dove hunter had gotten stuck in mud (quicksand) at the Wood Duck State Wildlife Management Area, which is about six miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska.

According to the sheriff’s office, it took first responders nearly 30 minutes to locate the hunter using sirens and yelling. When they did find the 25-year-old hunter, authorities say he was in a pond that appeared to have dried out but was actually saturated mud. They say the hunter had sunken to the point where the mud was above his waist.

The sheriff’s office says first responders were able to get the hunter out by using rescue ropes. He was treated for dehydration at the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

Part of the reason authorities were able to find the hunter was because he had his cell phone on him. The sheriff’s office says the hunter used it to call 911 and that helped them ping his approximate location. The hunter was unable to use his shotgun to signal for help because it was packed with mud and could not be safely fired to notify responders of his location.

“This is at least the third time that a hunter has gotten stuck or bogged down in heavy mud in the Wood Duck area in the past seven years,” said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting
An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his...
Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter
One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80
It's now been two weeks since an Omaha man with dementia disappeared.
Family of missing Omaha man still searching two weeks later

Latest News

Fire investigators say a child playing with fire is to blame for a Monday morning house blaze...
Child playing with fire to blame for Omaha house blaze
The second 911 outage in four days affected much of southeast Nebraska Saturday night.
Second 911 outage in four days affects southeast Nebraska
Monday Afternoon Wind Gusts
A hot and breezy Labor Day as heat wave continues to start the week
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in north Lincoln