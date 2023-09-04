A hot and breezy Labor Day as heat wave continues to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures throughout the Labor Day weekend have soared well into the 90s and today will be no different.

Expect quick warming through the morning with an afternoon high in the mid 90s.

Labor Day Forecast (WOWT)

Most of the day will have plenty of sunshine with some high cloud cover drifting in late in the day.

It will also be a breezy day with south winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Monday Afternoon Wind Gusts (WOWT)

With a little more mugginess in place today, the heat index in the afternoon will approach 100 degrees at its peak.

Monday Heat Index Outlook (WOWT)

Tomorrow will also see us end up in the 90s for highs but there is some relief on the way.

A cold front will swing through the area around the middle of the day Tuesday.

This will bring a small chance for spotty showers in the morning hours with spotty thunderstorms possible late in the day as well.

Tuesday Spotty Rain Chances (WOWT)

Behind this front, high temps will drift back closer to average with mid to upper 80s.

It does look likely that we stay dry for the rest of the week.

Rain chances return late Saturday as the pattern begins to shift.

Sunday keeps the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Trends point toward cooler temps next week with highs in the upper 70s possible.

