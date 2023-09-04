We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting
An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his...
Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter
One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80
It's now been two weeks since an Omaha man with dementia disappeared.
Family of missing Omaha man still searching two weeks later

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
Fire investigators say a child playing with fire is to blame for a Monday morning house blaze...
Child playing with fire to blame for Omaha house blaze
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
France destroys wine due to excess supply