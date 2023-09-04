We are Local
Child playing with fire to blame for Omaha house blaze

Fire investigators say a child playing with fire is to blame for a Monday morning house blaze...
Fire investigators say a child playing with fire is to blame for a Monday morning house blaze in central Omaha.(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators say a child playing with fire is to blame for a Monday morning house blaze in central Omaha.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 70th and Western Avenues just after 9:30 a.m. Light smoke was seen on arrival and a working fire was declared.

The investigation found the fire had been put out on arrival. All occupants were able to exit the home before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.

