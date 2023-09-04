6 First Alert Forecast - Hot and breezy evening, cooler air on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot and breezy conditions continued for Labor Day with temperatures jumping back into the mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity levels are a bit higher than over the weekend, pushing the heat index into the upper 90s at times. We’ll stay very warm and breezy through the evening hours, if you have outdoor plans watch out for the wind, as gusts could reach 30 or 35mph at times through sunset.

Labor Day Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures this evening will drop back into the 80s after sunset, but that south wind will keep up at 15 to 25mph holding temperatures in the 80s through at least 10pm. We will slowly cool into the mid and low 70s overnight, not quite as cool as the past few nights. An isolated shower or two may develop after 3am, lingering through the morning drive. However, any showers that do develop will be fairly light and brief with limited impacts.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

All eyes on Tuesday will be on a cold front moving across Nebraska. That front will bring some cooler weather, however, we will stay on the warm side of that front for most of Tuesday. Temperatures will once again warm into the upper 80s by noon, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s around the metro. The front should push through in the mid-afternoon, turning winds to the northwest and finally allowing the cooler and less humid air to start filtering in for the evening hours. There may be a few additional showers or spotty storms with the front, but coverage will be very sparse, and mainly north and east of Omaha. Most of the area likely stays dry.

Cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon (WOWT)

Temperatures should drop back into the low 60s or even upper 50s by Wednesday morning, leading to a great Wednesday afternoon. It will still be on the breezy side to start Wednesday, but winds should back off by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. The more comfortable conditions will stick around into the weekend with dry weather for the area. our next chance for showers and storms arrives over the weekend, along with another drop in temperatures that will likely lead to highs in the 70s by early next week. In fact, temperatures may dip below average for a few days by the middle of the month.

Some fall-like air arrives next week (WOWT)

