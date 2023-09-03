Trailer home a total loss after fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer home that occurred in north Lincoln on Sunday.

According to LFR, firefighters responded to a report of a deck fire at a trailer near Adams and Third streets at 4 p.m.

When LFR arrived, they were told that an individual was still inside the trailer. Firefighters put out the blaze with no other complications.

LFR said there were no injuries due to this incident, however the fire had spread to the attic, resulting in a total loss of the trailer. The three people living in the trailer were relocated.

