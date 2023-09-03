We are Local
Omaha Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

Omaha Police say one person was shot near 56th and Ames Sunday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one person was shot in north Omaha Sunday morning.

Officials tell 6 News officers were called to the area of 56th and Ames Avenue around 5:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were transported to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

