Family of missing Omaha man still searching two weeks later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been two weeks since an Omaha man with dementia disappeared.

Levi Blake, 80, disappeared Aug. 17.

On Saturday, around a dozen volunteers and family members got together at Adams Park to try and find him.

“Mine and my sister’s search is ongoing,” said Terrance Collier, Blake’s son. “Even after this search here is done, we’re still searching.”

Blake was last seen near 33rd and Lake Streets around a block from his home.

Collier and his sister said the first volunteer search effort happened this past Wednesday.

While they said Omaha Police and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office crews searched some areas of the park Saturday morning, they wanted to comb through other spots in the evening.

“It’s a community effort in order to come to a conclusion of what happened, to find answers,” said LaShonda Richardson, Blake’s daughter. “We need help. We can’t do this with just a handful of people.”

Richardson and her husband came up from Lilburn, Georgia for the weekend and are helping with the effort.

They said they’re concentrating on low-lying areas and along the tree lines, where there’s thicker brush.

Earlier in the day, they said they were putting posters on light poles and handing them out to the public.

Despite how much time has passed, the dangerously hot weather, and the fact that Blake suffers from dementia and has been without his medication, his family said they just can’t give up hope.

“I carry him in my spirit,” Richardson said. “That’s why I came up here because I’m keeping faith, I’m keeping hope. I’m not giving up until I do have an answer. Like I said, I feel that he’s still here but, like I said, at the same time, it’s just I need closure. We all need closure.”

“I don’t have the feeling that anything else has transpired with him other than the fact that he’s lost, confused, and can’t find his way home,” Collier said. “I’m real hopeful that someone somewhere will run across him or we can come across him where we can get him back home and get him the proper medical attention that he needs.”

Both said they may search again on Sunday.

They can always use volunteers. If you would like to help them out, you can call Terrance Collier at 531-203-3810 or email him at shemsuheru617@gmail.com. You may also call LaShonda Richardson at 470-216-5793.

