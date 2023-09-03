Douglas County standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony warrant on Michael Elliott in connection to a stolen vehicle case.

He’s recently released from jail pending a weapon violation.

“They said I had concealed a handgun and I didn’t,” Elliott told 6 News reporter Mike McKnight. “It was just a knife.”

Elliott refused to come out of the house and called McKnight. He made Elliott aware the call was being recorded.

“Well, are you going to surrender?”

“No way. I’m not going back to jail, Mike. I’m not going back to jail, Mike.”

Elliott still had McKnight’s phone number after interviewing him three years ago when the city cited him for litter and cleaned up his property nearby.

Friday night, he faced a more serious allegation -- and the deputies, assisted by Omaha Police, dared not get closer than shouting distance.

“Do you have a gun?”

“I don’t know.”

“Or you don’t want to tell me?”

“I don’t want to tell you.”

The sheriff’s SWAT team came to surround the house and wait on negotiations with the suspect since they learned Elliott spoke with McKnight on the phone.

“It went really well,” team commander Lt. Travis Whitten said. “The negotiator did a fantastic job, and once it was explained to the subject what was going to happen, he came out with no issues.”

After almost three hours, Elliott left the 60th and Bancroft home, cellphone in one hand and carrying boots in the other. He was taken into custody without incident or injury.

“That’s how we hope they always turn out, with patience and we don’t get anyone hurt,” Whitten said.

As they cuffed and patted down Elliott, deputies didn’t find any weapons on him or in a search.

“We have not found any weapons in the house,” Whitten said. “He had a warrant in the past for a weapon, but no weapons were found.”

Elliott was taken off to jail where he didn’t want to return -- but the innocence he protested in the call will now be argued in court.

The home where the standoff occurred is shared by Elliott’s mother, who wasn’t home at the time. She has hired Omaha attorney Randy Paragas who says there is no indication his client is dangerous.

