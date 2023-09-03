David’s Morning Forecast - Nice morning, another hot day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A comfortable start to Sunday with clear skies, a light south breeze, low humidity, and temperatures in the mid-60s. If you’re trying to get out for some exercise or get a little yard work done, you may want to do that this morning. Full sunshine and that steady south breeze at 10 to 20mph will heat us up quickly. Temperatures will be back to around 80 degrees by 10am, and likely approaching 90 by Noon. Afternoon highs once again top out in the mid-90s for the metro, upper 90s for areas around Lincoln, Columbus, and Norfolk.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Although the humidity is on the lower side this morning, it will increase slowly throughout the day. That will be enough to push our heat index back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Hot enough that you will need to factor that into any outdoor plans, make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat as necessary.

Sunday's Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

More hot weather is expected on Monday, though a few clouds in the afternoon could shave off a degree or so. Heat index readings will still top out around 100 degrees. An approaching cold front will help to send a few more clouds our way on Tuesday, but we will stay on the hot side of the front through the afternoon. Tuesday may end up being the hottest day of this heat wave with highs in the upper 90s, and heat index readings approach 105 degrees.

Heat index forecast through Tuesday (WOWT)

The cold front will move through Tuesday night, brining a chance for a few isolated storms. Unfortunately, it does not appear those storms will be widespread and most spots will likely stay dry. Some slightly cooler air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday dropping high temperatures into the mid-80s. Though cooler, that is still well above average for this time of year. temperatures will slowly drop back into the lower 80s by the upcoming weekend, which remains above average for mid-September. It is likely that the above average warmth will continue through the middle of the month, though not as hot as what we are experiencing right now.

10 day temperature outlook (WOWT)

