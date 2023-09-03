911 service restored in several Nebraska counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Telephone lines at 911 centers across southeast Nebraska are back up and running after another outage Saturday night.

According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, 911 emergency services in Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, and York counties were impacted.

Scott Morris with Windstream told 6 News Sunday morning a fire Friday night at the company’s Lincoln center blew a transformer and knocked commercial power out, but generators were able to be switched in, avoiding a nearly 12-hour-long outage like what Omaha saw Thursday night into Friday. Repairs to restore commercial power began Friday night.

Morris said the generator failed Saturday, leaving batteries to take over. Those batteries were nearly depleted around 6:30 Saturday night, supporting three separate switches. One of the three switches was shut down, which caused the outage.

Commercial power was restored just before 9 p.m. Saturday; Morris said the restoration process for emergency lines is time-consuming since the system has multiple modules that have to be brought back online one by one.

He said 911 service should be restored to everyone impacted Sunday morning.

Windstream has restored 911 service in the 4 Nebraska counties impacted by yesterday’s outage. Communications services for most individual Windstream landline customers also have been restored. We appreciate our customers’ patience during this event. — Windstream (@Windstream) September 3, 2023

