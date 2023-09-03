We are Local
911 outage in southeast Nebraska

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Telephone lines at 911 centers across southeast Nebraska are down following a Windstream outage Saturday night.


According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, 911 emergency services in Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, and York counties may be impacted.

Gov. Jim Pillen’s office said a fire at a telecommunications facility in Lincoln caused the problem.


LPD posted on social media that they are “experiencing technical difficulties” due to the outage.

Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management says the outage could last several hours.

During the outage, LPD advises those in Lincoln to call their non-emergency number 402-441-6000.
Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management said if you cannot reach 911, to call the following numbers in this order:
1-402-441-6000
1-531-249-9797
1-402-326-5072
1-402-405-6766


Scott Morris with Windstream communications said a fire at the company’s central office on Friday night, located near 14th and M street, damaged a transformer.

Morris said the company has been relying on a generator while trying to restore power to keep communications centers online, until the generator failed. Starting at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, communications centers will be shut down until power can be restored.


Windstream said this outage will impact internet, and landline customers. The company said their cellphone customers could also be impacted.


Morris said it could take at least five hours for services to be restored.

