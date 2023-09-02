We are Local
WATCH: Video of large bull riding shotgun goes viral after Norfolk traffic stop

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Norfolk Police said.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - “Howdy Doody” was hard to miss.

The very large Watusi bull occupying the passenger seat of a “MacGyvered” Ford — which had once been a police cruiser in the Village of Arnold — was caught on video driving along Highway 275 near Norfolk after the driver was pulled over on Wednesday morning.

The story from Nebraska News Channel has since gone viral, even appearing on NBC News and the Today show.

According to the NCN report, officers said the vehicle, rigged with what looked like a cattle gate and horns affixed to the hood, was technically big enough. The driver, Lee Meyer from Neligh, was let off with a warning — and instructions to leave the city and return home.

“It’s a solid car, so I went on and purchased up and beefed up the frame that was under it and the suspension, the tires and floor and cut the top off, and we were good to go,” Meyer told NBC News on Thursday night.

The story spread far and wide enough — even the BBC had a report — that followed up with Meyer to learn more about how “Howdy Doody” ended up riding shotgun on a highway in northeast Nebraska.

Rhonda Meyer, the wife of Lee Meyer who drove his Watusi bull into Norfolk Wednesday, explains the unique bond between the two best friends.

“It seems like Lee and Howdy Doody have now reached international stardom for their Wednesday joyride into Norfolk,” the NCN report states.

NCN partner US92 spoke with Meyer’s wife, Rhonda, on the phone and have that interview posted on the News Channel Nebraska website.

