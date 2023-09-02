Traffic stop results in multiple arrests

WOODLAND PARK, Nebraska (KTIV) - A driver and passenger were arrested late Thursday night in Woodland Park after a traffic stop revealed both a revoked license for the driver and multiple arrest warrants for the passenger.

According to Stanton County Sheriff’s Office just before midnight, 63-year-old Norfolk resident Jaime Sanchez-Alejo was driving with a revoked driver’s license. Additionally, authorities state two warrants were issued from Platte County for 39-year-old Marlene Villalobos who is homeless.

Further investigating found both individuals with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez-Alejo was charged with Driving During Revocation and both Sanchez-Alejo and Villalobos were jailed on felony drug charges.

Jaime Sanchez-Alejo (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

Marlene Villalobos (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

