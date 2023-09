Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of August 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for August 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Infant dies in Omaha after being found unresponsive in hot van

A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.

5. Mountain lion still at-large in Omaha metro

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.

4. New video of mountain lion in Papillion

A video of a mountain lion sighting from late Wednesday in Papillion was taken by a teenager.

3. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

Viewer Rachel Bolt sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

2. Family speaks after baby dies from being left in hot van

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle Monday. She later died at the hospital.

1. VIEWER VIDEO: ‘It’s a mountain lion bro!’

Another mountain lion sighting was reported late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, about five miles away from the previous confirmed sightings.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

