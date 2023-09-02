Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 1

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 1.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha’s ‘Eat the Worm’ closes, citing rodents; plans to relocate

Popular bar and grill 'Eat the Worm' in Omaha is looking for a new home after rodents forced them to shut down the current location.

5. Papillion Police identify victim in domestic-turned-homicide

Papillion Police have identified the suspect and victim in Saturday evening's homicide.

4. Volleyball Day in Nebraska brings record crowd

Fans, players and coaches are all enjoying the festivities of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

3. Papillion-La Vista school board rejects book removal attempt from school library

The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in the high school library.

2. Surveillance video of burglary at Lincoln smoke shop

Surveillance video obtained from Sj's Liquor and Vape shows the suspect breaking in and Lincoln Police placing him in handcuffs.

1. Fans show support for Huskers at pep rally ahead of stadium match

Volleyball Day in Nebraska featured a pep rally at the historic Lincoln Coliseum.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Papillion Police are investigating after one woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murder in Omaha has died.

Tomorrow is volleyball day in Nebraska, and the Huskers could set a world attendance record for women's sports.

The Papio-La Vista School board upheld a prior decision to keep a controversial book as part of its high school library.

The legendary "Price is Right" host and animal activist was 99.

Ahead of his performance at CHI Health Center arena on Friday night, the genre-busting "country" musician made a special visit.

