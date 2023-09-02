Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 1
This week’s most-viewed coverage included Volleyball Day in Nebraska, a Papillion homicide, and a Lincoln theft involving a Nebraska football player.
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 1.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha’s ‘Eat the Worm’ closes, citing rodents; plans to relocate
5. Papillion Police identify victim in domestic-turned-homicide
4. Volleyball Day in Nebraska brings record crowd
3. Papillion-La Vista school board rejects book removal attempt from school library
2. Surveillance video of burglary at Lincoln smoke shop
1. Fans show support for Huskers at pep rally ahead of stadium match
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Papillion Police investigate homicide
5. Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody
4. WATCH: Volleyball Day sets women’s sports attendance record
3. Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
2. Bob Barker dies at 99
1. Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha tour stop
