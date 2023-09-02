We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 1

This week’s most-viewed coverage included Volleyball Day in Nebraska, a Papillion homicide, and a Lincoln theft involving a Nebraska football player.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 1.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha’s ‘Eat the Worm’ closes, citing rodents; plans to relocate

Popular bar and grill 'Eat the Worm' in Omaha is looking for a new home after rodents forced them to shut down the current location.

5. Papillion Police identify victim in domestic-turned-homicide

Papillion Police have identified the suspect and victim in Saturday evening's homicide.

4. Volleyball Day in Nebraska brings record crowd

Fans, players and coaches are all enjoying the festivities of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

3. Papillion-La Vista school board rejects book removal attempt from school library

The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in the high school library.

2. Surveillance video of burglary at Lincoln smoke shop

Surveillance video obtained from Sj's Liquor and Vape shows the suspect breaking in and Lincoln Police placing him in handcuffs.

1. Fans show support for Huskers at pep rally ahead of stadium match

Volleyball Day in Nebraska featured a pep rally at the historic Lincoln Coliseum.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

6. Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
5. Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
4. Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women's sports
3. Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
2. Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
1. Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Papillion Police investigate homicide

Papillion Police are investigating after one woman was shot and killed Saturday night. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/08/27/papillion-police-investigating-saturday-night-homicide/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, August 27, 2023

5. Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murder in Omaha has died. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/08/29/man-convicted-2003-omaha-double-murder-dies-state-custody/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

4. WATCH: Volleyball Day sets women’s sports attendance record

WATCH: Tomorrow is volleyball day in Nebraska, and the Huskers could set a world attendance record for women's sports.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

3. Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library

#BREAKING: The Papio-La Vista School board upheld a prior decision to keep a controversial book as part of its high...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 28, 2023

2. Bob Barker dies at 99

#BREAKING -- The legendary "Price is Right" host and animal activist was 99. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/45KaIjv

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 26, 2023

1. Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha tour stop

Ahead of his performance at CHI Health Center arena on Friday night, the genre-busting "country" musician made a special...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 26, 2023
