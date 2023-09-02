We are Local
One woman injured in north Omaha shooting

Omaha Police say one woman was shot in north Omaha Saturday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One woman was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in north Omaha.

Dispatchers tell 6 News Omaha Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Florence Boulevard and Larimore Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

Officers found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived; she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

