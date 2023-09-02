Omaha murder suspect extradited from Minnesota

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in Minnesota in connection to an Omaha murder has been extradited back to Nebraska.

Omaha Police say Kye Moss, 33, has been transported back to Omaha after being arrested in Minneapolis last week. He’s a suspect in the death of 27-year-old Addrell Taylor.

Kye Moss, 33 (WOWT)

Moss is facing charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 3, officers were dispatched to a home near 17th and S streets at 2:44 a.m. They found Taylor wounded. He was declared deceased at a hospital.

Omaha Police investigators were in Minneapolis to arrest him with assistance from the North Star Fugitive Task Force and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.