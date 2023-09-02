High school football Week 2: Millard South stifles Elkhorn South
Friday Night Fever from the 6 Sports team
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season is here, as teams across Nebraska and Iowa settle into the groove and march forward in their schedules. Check out scores and highlights from the area’s top local games below.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Elkhorn South @ Millard South
Millard South’s defense pitched a shutout en route to a 33-0 win over Elkhorn South. Highlights:
Millard West @ Omaha North
Millard West pulled off a come-from-behind 19-16 upset over Omaha North. Highlights:
Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista
Papillion-La Vista picked up a 28-7 win over rival Papio South. Highlights:
Grand Island @ Westside
Defending champs Westside dominated Grand Island in a 45-0 victory. Highlights:
Plattsmouth @ Bennington
Bennington fended off a comeback to beat Plattsmouth 28-20 in Class B action. Highlights:
Buena Vista @ Gretna East
Gretna East moved to 2-0 in its inaugural season with a 63-6 win over Buena Vista. Highlights:
Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke
Bellevue West took down Omaha Burke 41-28. Highlights:
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.