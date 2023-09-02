We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

High school football Week 2: Millard South stifles Elkhorn South

Friday Night Fever from the 6 Sports team
High school football at Omaha Westside.
High school football at Omaha Westside.(Clayton Collier)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season is here, as teams across Nebraska and Iowa settle into the groove and march forward in their schedules. Check out scores and highlights from the area’s top local games below.

Click here for the complete FNF scoreboard.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Elkhorn South @ Millard South

Millard South’s defense pitched a shutout en route to a 33-0 win over Elkhorn South. Highlights:

Elkhorn South @ Millard South

Millard West @ Omaha North

Millard West pulled off a come-from-behind 19-16 upset over Omaha North. Highlights:

Millard West @ Omaha North

Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista picked up a 28-7 win over rival Papio South. Highlights:

Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista

Grand Island @ Westside

Defending champs Westside dominated Grand Island in a 45-0 victory. Highlights:

Grand Island @ Westside

Plattsmouth @ Bennington

Bennington fended off a comeback to beat Plattsmouth 28-20 in Class B action. Highlights:

Plattsmouth @ Bennington

Buena Vista @ Gretna East

Gretna East moved to 2-0 in its inaugural season with a 63-6 win over Buena Vista. Highlights:

Buena Vista @ Gretna East

Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke

Bellevue West took down Omaha Burke 41-28. Highlights:

Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
911 outages
Nebraska 911 system suffers outage Thursday night
A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31,...
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal

Latest News

Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista
High School Football (Week 2) - Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista
Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke
High School Football (Week 2) - Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke
Grand Island @ Westside
High School Football (Week 2) - Grand Island @ Westside
Elkhorn South @ Millard South
High School Football (Week 2) - Elkhorn South @ Millard South