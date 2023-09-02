High school football Week 2: Millard South stifles Elkhorn South

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season is here, as teams across Nebraska and Iowa settle into the groove and march forward in their schedules. Check out scores and highlights from the area’s top local games below.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Elkhorn South @ Millard South

Millard South’s defense pitched a shutout en route to a 33-0 win over Elkhorn South. Highlights:

Elkhorn South @ Millard South

Millard West @ Omaha North

Millard West pulled off a come-from-behind 19-16 upset over Omaha North. Highlights:

Millard West @ Omaha North

Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista picked up a 28-7 win over rival Papio South. Highlights:

Papio South @ Papillion-La Vista

Grand Island @ Westside

Defending champs Westside dominated Grand Island in a 45-0 victory. Highlights:

Grand Island @ Westside

Plattsmouth @ Bennington

Bennington fended off a comeback to beat Plattsmouth 28-20 in Class B action. Highlights:

Plattsmouth @ Bennington

Buena Vista @ Gretna East

Gretna East moved to 2-0 in its inaugural season with a 63-6 win over Buena Vista. Highlights:

Buena Vista @ Gretna East

Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke

Bellevue West took down Omaha Burke 41-28. Highlights:

Bellevue West @ Omaha Burke

