Early-morning fire at Ashland care home sends one resident to Lincoln burn center
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an Ashland long-term care facility sent one resident to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Ashland’s fire chief tells 6 News the blaze was contained quickly and limited to one room at The Meadows, formerly known as Azria Health, on Furnas Street. Firefighters got the call shortly after 2 a.m.
One resident was taken to a Lincoln burn center but is expected to be okay.
The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the state fire marshal.
