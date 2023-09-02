David’s Evening Forecast - Heat wave continues for Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Full sunshine and a strong south breeze helped to heat temperatures up quickly today, jumping into the 90s by the lunch hour with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area. Norfolk actually topped out at 100 degrees, just shy of the record of 101 set back in 1956. Temperatures will remain very warm through the evening hours, sitting in the mid-90s through 7pm. With clear skies, we will start to cool off by sunset, but only slowly as we drop back to around 80 degrees by 10pm.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

By Sunday morning temperatures will cool back into the mid-60s, so it will be a decent start to the day. If you have outdoor activities or yard work you need to get done, the morning hours will be the best for that. Temperatures will quickly heat up with full sunshine, we’ll be back to around 90 degrees by Noon, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Once again the heat index may top out right around 100 degrees.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Our heat wave will continue right on into the work week with high temperatures likely reaching the mid and upper 90s for both Monday and Tuesday. Humidity levels may increase slightly on Monday, and a touch more on Tuesday allowing the heat index to climb a little closer to 105 degrees. Tuesday may end up being the hottest day of this heat wave.

Heat index forecast through Tuesday (WOWT)

A cold front will move through Tuesday evening or Tuesday night bringing a very slight chance for storms. At the moment, it appears that most locations will likely stay dry. We will however see a drop in temperatures for Wednesday as highs fall back into the mid and upper 80s. Still above average for early September, but certainly more manageable compared to what we’re seeing this weekend. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s to around 90 through the end of the week.

