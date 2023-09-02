We are Local
Annual Labor Day jazz festival putting North Omaha businesses first

A jazz band warms up at Turner Park for the annual LOVAM Jazz Festival.(WOWT)
By Joe Harris
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no shortage of events this Labor Day weekend. One is already getting the festivities underway Saturday afternoon with a benefit to local businesses.

North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA) and nonprofit group Hallins Corporation set up for the 11th Annual Lovam Jazz Festival at Turner Park near 31st and Dodge Streets.

They hold the free event every Labor Day weekend. It features several jazz artists, including nine-time Grammy-nominated Gerald Albright and Omaha’s own Chad Stoner.

There are also plenty of North Omaha vendors on site, selling shirts, candles, makeup, and other products.

The Hallins Corporation said it made sure the vendors taking part are from the North Omaha community and even helped them pay for their city permits and get to the site for free.

“This is their business, this is how they make their money, this is their bread-and-butter,” co-owner Lanesa Ballew said. “So to make it so that they don’t have to put money into being here just helps with what they take away from this. So any dime they make here is all theirs, all their profit, and they don’t have to pay for anything extra to be here.”

“That’s actually the mission of the Hallins Corporation,” President Shontell Prince said. “The mission is to cultivate constructive change through art and music, and we do that by giving that opportunity back to the North Omaha vendors.”

The event goes from 4-10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

