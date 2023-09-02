All seats sell out for Subway’s Kansas City restaurant in the sky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Subway is going to new heights as it tries to deliver an unforgettable lunch experience.

The sandwich chain plans to take people 1,000 feet in the air in its “Subway in the Sky’” blimp to sample the company’s four new Deli Hero sandwiches. The options include the Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast.

So, why serve lunch in a blimp? Subway says it’s proof that it is trying to elevate its sandwiches.

The Subway blimp is only stopping in Orlando, Miami, and Kansas City, Missouri, according to the company.

Each ride the blimp takes will accommodate six people. Only 40 people will be allowed to ride the blimp each day when it is in Kansas City Sept. 5-7.

Reserve a Seat

Anyone who hoped to grab a seat on the Subway Blimp in Kansas City had to get up early and get in the online queue. Reservations for the KC flights were accepted until all seats were filled, which reportedly took less than an hour.

Reservations for flights in Orlando open on Sept. 16, and registration for Miami opens Sept. 21.

