17-year-old arrested in Omaha homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with an Omaha homicide investigation.

The suspect was booked on a first-degree murder charge Friday.

According to police, Carlos Tobar-Abarca was found dead after officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to investigate near 121st Street and Bel Drive, north of West Center Road.

