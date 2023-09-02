We are Local
17-year-old arrested in Omaha homicide investigation

Omaha Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a homicide investigation from early Thursday morning.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with an Omaha homicide investigation.

The suspect was booked on a first-degree murder charge Friday.

According to police, Carlos Tobar-Abarca was found dead after officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to investigate near 121st Street and Bel Drive, north of West Center Road.

