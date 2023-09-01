We are Local
Tropical Storm Jose set to be absorbed by Hurricane Franklin

By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Tropical Storm Jose formed Thursday morning becoming the third named storm in the Atlantic for the 2023 season. Now, it’s on track to be absorbed by Hurricane Franklin.

Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose
Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose(WOWT)
Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose Collision Course
Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose Collision Course(WOWT)

Hurricane Franklin, once a category 4 storm, is expected to weaken as it moves northeast into colder waters. It will likely soon become a extratropical cyclone by Friday night.

Even as Franklin weakens, Jose is the weaker storm of the two. As Jose tracks northwest into Franklin’s course, Jose will be absorbed by Franklin due to something called the Fujiwhara Effect.

According to the National Weather Service, the Fujiwhara Effect happens when two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other and begin to dance around the common center. If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit the other and eventually crash into its vortex to be absorbed. Sometimes the two will merge to create a bigger storm, but not in this case. Jose will be absorbed and Franklin will continue to track northeast in the open ocean.

