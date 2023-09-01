Things to do over the Labor Day weekend in the Omaha-metro area: Sept. 1-4 planner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few events happening around the Omaha-metro in the coming days.

FRIDAY

SeptemberFest Omaha: The weekend-long event starts at 5 p.m. at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D, located at 455 N. 10th St. On Friday, catch Omaha Fight Club in the entertainment tent and enjoy rides, an international food garden, a petting zoo, and face painting with clowns. There will also be a Sept. 11, 2001, memorial on display throughout the event. Military members and their families get in free on Friday. Regular admission is $7, with free parking at Gallup, with a shuttle provided to and from the event. Purchase Mega Ride Tickets, which allow one person to ride all the rides for four days, on-site for $35 or for $29 at any Omaha Hy-Vee store.

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”: Opening night for the community theater in Manley, Neb., located about 20 miles southeast of Ashland, starts at 7 p.m. Tickets to the at the Lofte Community Theatre are available online for $24.

Comedian John Novosad: Catch the Colorado “Hippieman” comic at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Funny Bone. Tickets are $13.

Feel Good at The Waiting Room: The Omaha rock band celebrates its album release starting at 8 p.m. Alyeska, Fox Paw, and Dear Neighbor will also perform. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. RSVP on Facebook.

SATURDAY

9/11 Tribute of Flags Omaha: The Rotary Club of Omaha will have about 2,977 U.S. flags planted in the ground at Memorial Park to honor each of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Each flag will have the name and age of the victim, where they died, and other information about them. Volunteers will begin planting them at 9 a.m. Saturday; if you want to help, contact Dan Esch by email at desch402@yahoo.com or call 402-301-9290. The flags will remain in place until Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SeptemberFest Omaha: The weekend-long event continues at noon at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D, located at 455 N. 10th St. Enjoy rides, a midway carnival, and vendor booths; a strolling magician, balloon artist, a stilt walker, Robot Rangers, and a dinosaur adventure; international food garden, a petting zoo, and clowns. There will also be a beer pong tournament at noon; teams can register for $25 at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The steak cook-off challenge starts at 6 p.m. Catch performances by School of Rock at 3 p.m. in the entertainment tent; Up The Irons, an Iron Maiden Tribute band, at 4:30 p.m.; Silver Side Up, a Nickelback tribute band, at 6 p.m.; Nevermind, a Nirvana tribute band at 7:30 p.m.; and Finger 11 at 10:30 p.m. Regular admission is $7, with free parking at Gallup, with a shuttle provided to and from the event.

Sunflower Festival: Visit Nelson Produce Farm in Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick flowers, or stroll through the yellow blooms along the Elkhorn River. Admission is $15. If you want to observe the butterfly release on a hayrack ride at 10 a.m., that’s an extra $15 — and tickets are limited. For early risers, there’s also a Rise & Bloom breakfast available from 6-9 a.m. for $16.

LOVAM Jazz Festival: Head to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing from 4-10 p.m. to hear free performances by Grammy award-winning saxophonist Gerald Albright, flautist Althea Rene, and the NOMA Ensemble with Dana Murray under Chad Stoner.

Comedian John Novosad: Catch the Colorado “Hippieman” comic at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Funny Bone. Tickets are $13.

Plain White Tease at The Waiting Room: The emo rock cabaret is planning a “riot of an event” at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $20; VIP tickets are $25. RSVP on Facebook.

SUNDAY

SeptemberFest Omaha: The weekend-long event continues at noon at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D, located at 455 N. 10th St. Enjoy rides, a midway carnival, and vendor booths; a strolling magician, balloon artist, a stilt walker, Robot Rangers, and a dinosaur adventure; international food garden, a petting zoo, and clowns. At 1 p.m., join in “Domingo En Familia,” featuring Mexican food and drink, DJs Sonito Conquistador and Ubaldo, and performances by Rosendo Robles, Trio de Colores, Santa Cruz, Tropicante, and Son Peruchos. Regular admission is $7, with free parking at Gallup, with a shuttle provided to and from the event.

Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks: Catch the last day of this display at The Durham, located at 801 S. 10th St.

Sunflower Festival: Visit Nelson Produce Farm from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick flowers, or stroll through the yellow blooms along the Elkhorn River. Admission is $15. If you want to observe the butterfly release on a hayrack ride at 10 a.m., that’s an extra $15 — and tickets are limited.

The Scott Moyer Band: Catch this solo acoustic performance at Mouth of the South in the Old Market starting at 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Labor Day parade: Catch the parade through downtown Omaha and the Old Market starting at 10 a.m.

SeptemberFest Omaha: The weekend-long event continues at noon at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D, located at 455 N. 10th St. Enjoy rides, a midway carnival, and vendor booths; a strolling magician, a stilt walker, Robot Rangers, and a dinosaur adventure; international food garden, a petting zoo, and clowns. Starting at noon, peruse the All-American Car Show competition. Regular admission is $7, with free parking at Gallup, with a shuttle provided to and from the event.

Sunflower Festival: Visit Nelson Produce Farm from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick flowers, or stroll through the yellow blooms along the Elkhorn River. Admission is $15.

Looking for something else?

You can find more things to do in Omaha — including free activities — at VisitOmaha.com.

The RiverFront also has an online calendar of events, with activities planned most every day. Check out favorite Omaha spots like the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lauritzen Gardens, Joslyn Castle & Gardens, and The Durham.

There are also scavenger hunts available from Let’s Roam. Or catch a performance at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Get tickets for upcoming concerts and other entertainment events at local venues CHI Health Center arena, Steelhouse Omaha, The Waiting Room, Stir Cove, Baxter Arena, and Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

Do you have an event we should feature in future weekend planners? Be sure it’s listed on our Community Calendar.

