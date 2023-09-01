We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County announces four finalists for treasurer position

Trace Jones left his position Thursday after resigning in July
Sarpy Co. Treasurer Trace Jones is resigning from his position.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s Board of Commissioners says it will interview four applicants for the county treasurer position next week.

Trace Jones resigned last July; his last day was Thursday, Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

The applicants will be interviewed during a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. in the county boardroom.

Jason Carter, Jeff Mikesell, Nathan Soto, and Cindy Weatherford qualified for an interview through a screening of 10 applications the county received over the August 4-18 window.

A new treasurer will be appointed during the county board meeting on Tuesday, September 12. The appointee will serve out the remainder of Jones’ four-year term.

Dan Toleikis, the county’s Chief Deputy Treasurer, is serving as interim until a permanent replacement is named.

Applications and the meeting agenda are listed on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
911 outages
Nebraska 911 system suffers outage Thursday night
A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31,...
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal

Latest News

Nebraska organizations condemn Pillen executive order; lawmakers question legality
Sen. Tim Scott holds a town hall in Oskaloosa, IA
Caucus 2024: Tim Scott promises bigger emphasis on ethanol
John Murante
Pillen seeking new Nebraska state treasurer as Murante departs for NPERS
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order Wednesday that defines male and female sexes.
Pillen signs executive order defining male, female sexes in Nebraska