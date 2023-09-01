Sarpy County announces four finalists for treasurer position

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s Board of Commissioners says it will interview four applicants for the county treasurer position next week.

Trace Jones resigned last July; his last day was Thursday, Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

The applicants will be interviewed during a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. in the county boardroom.

Jason Carter, Jeff Mikesell, Nathan Soto, and Cindy Weatherford qualified for an interview through a screening of 10 applications the county received over the August 4-18 window.

A new treasurer will be appointed during the county board meeting on Tuesday, September 12. The appointee will serve out the remainder of Jones’ four-year term.

Dan Toleikis, the county’s Chief Deputy Treasurer, is serving as interim until a permanent replacement is named.

Applications and the meeting agenda are listed on the county’s website.

