Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Starting to heat up before a hot Labor Day Weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another beautiful morning out the door with temps near 60 degrees for many of us. From there we will heat up a little bit more than we have all week. Highs near 90 are likely under the sunny sky.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

You’ll likely notice the south breeze today with gusts to near 25 mph at times through the afternoon. Even with that wind, dew points will stay fairly low like they have been all week.

Wind Gusts Friday
Wind Gusts Friday(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Saturday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day as we start up another heat wave in the area. Highs in the mid and upper 90s are likely Saturday through Tuesday leading to many hot and dry afternoons.

Saturday FAWD
Saturday FAWD(WOWT)

Be sure to keep on the latest with the heat through the Labor Day Weekend. You can find more details about it here too.

Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend(WOWT)

