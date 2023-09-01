We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport ended a brief lockdown Friday after police said the potential security threat that prompted it was unfounded.

The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.

“Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays,” it said.

Warwick Police Sgt. Jason Brodeur had said the investigation began following a phone call about a potential individual at the airport armed with a rifle.

Gov. Dan McKee, who had been briefed about the lockdown, released a statement thanking all emergency personnel who responded quickly to the scene.

The lockdown happened during one of the busiest travel days of the year as travelers began the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
911 outages
Nebraska 911 system suffers outage Thursday night
A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31,...
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal

Latest News

Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions
A 200-year-old time capsule found inside a military statue contained nothing ... or did it?...
Take a look at this - Time capsule reveals hidden treasure
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia