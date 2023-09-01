Portion of I-480 near Missouri River, several ramps will close next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A closure next week may affect your commute if your route takes you near the Missouri River on Interstate 480.

NDOT officials said Friday in a release that the right lanes of the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street, as well as the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound will be closed between 7 a.m. Sept. 5 and 9 a.m. Sept. 12.

In addition, Riverfront Drive will be closed from September 5 to 15 -- that closure runs from 8th Street to the south end of the Kiewit Luminarium’s parking lot.

The I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street will close between September 12 and 15.

I-480 will close in both directions overnight Wednesday, September 14, for overhead sign installation. (NDOT)

The largest closure will take place overnight between September 14 and 15 -- I-480 will close in both directions at the Missouri River to allow for overhead sign installation. During this time, traffic will either need to detour to I-80 or I-680 to get across the river.

All closures are weather-permitting. Work on I-480 between 20th Street and the river is set to be complete this fall.

