Omaha’s Tribute to Labor monument turns 20

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Labor Day weekend arrives in Omaha you could say the Tribute to Labor monument on Omaha’s revitalized riverfront has stood the test of time.

It consists of hundreds of tons of steel featuring ladles and five bronze sculptures. It is now 20 years old.

“This monument represents the dignity, determination, and dedication of the American workforce,” said sculptor Matthew Placzek.

The thirty-foot-tall display is a pillar of strength along the Missouri River at Lewis and Clark Landing. It withstood massive flooding in 2011 in which the river crested at more than 36 feet. That height is marked on the side of the monument.

Placzek showed 6 News the improvements that have just been completed to give the sculpture a newer, fresher look after two decades of weathering whatever storm has come its way.

“We renovated the monument. It has all new paint. We had it sandblasted. The figures are restored. The monument has been re-painted. The water feature has been refurbished, so the entire monument is essentially brand new,” he said.

With Omaha’s much-publicized $325 million riverfront project now fully open to the public and becoming a spacious attraction for visitors, the labor monument is getting some new attention.

Nancy Klepper was visiting the riverfront. She says she spends about half her time in St. Louis and the other half in Omaha.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible to have a monument to working-class people. I’m amazed it’s been here since 2003,” she said.

Another couple was driving from Denver to Louisiana and stopped in Omaha to see some attractions. They marveled at the labor monument.

It’s a point of pride for artist Matthew Placzek who envisions his work remaining a cornerstone for decades to come.

He gives credit to long-time Omaha labor leader Terry Moore for being the driving force behind the project 20 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.