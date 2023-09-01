Omaha organizations offer ways to cool off during heat wave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As yet another heat wave creeps over the Omaha metro this weekend, there are plenty of ways to stay cool across the city.

Siena Francis House will serve as a cooling center. In addition to an air-conditioned space to relax, the center will offer water, sunscreen, and lip balm to all those who check in.

The cooling center at Siena Francis House, 1401 N. 18th Street in Omaha, will be open Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The Salvation Army is also continuing its boxed fan program through next Friday, Sept. 8.

Boxed fans can be collected free of charge at the Salvation Army Burrows Center at 6101 NW Radial Highway in Omaha. Anyone in need is eligible, but the Salvation Army says preference will be given to disabled people and seniors.

A photo ID, a social security card or birth certificate, and a proof of address within the last 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.