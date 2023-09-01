We are Local
A look ahead to September weather in the Omaha metro

By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - August has come to an end as we begin the month of September— a statistically drier and cooler month.

September Statistics
September Statistics(WOWT)

Starting off the month, average highs are in the 80s with lows in the 60s. By September 30th, average highs fall to the mid 70s with lows in the 50s.

Over the course of the month, daylight will decrease by over an hour from 13 hours and 6 minutes September 1st to 11 hours 48 minutes by September 30th.

Temperature Outlook
Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

The temperature outlook shows the Omaha area and a majority of the Midwest will be warmer than average for the month of September.

Precipitation Outlook
Precipitation Outlook(WOWT)

The precipitation outlook shows a drier than average month ahead.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Both outlooks verify for the first half of the month. The first 10 days of the September are forecasted to be well above average with highs in the 90s and dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

