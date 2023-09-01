We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
911 outages
Nebraska 911 system suffers brief outage Thursday night
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31,...
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
6 First Alert Traffic update
Portion of I-480 near Missouri River, several ramps will close next week
September Statistics
A look ahead to September weather in the Omaha metro
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks