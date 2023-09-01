Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat over Labor Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made it to the upper 80s and low 90s for our Friday afternoon and the heat turns up even more over the weekend! Saturday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day and marks the start of our next heatwave. The heat will peak Sunday-Tuesday with highs at 97 for Omaha each afternoon!

Heat index (wowt)

It won’t be *as hot* as our last heatwave, humidity will be a bit lower... but we’ll still feel like 100-105. We’ll be most humid Tuesday as a cold front approaches. This combination could spark a storm or two Tuesday night as the front moves in.

Muggy meter (wowt)

Highs will fall to the low 90s b Wednesday... 80s by the following weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.