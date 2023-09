OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Douglas and Sarpy County have dispatch notified 6 News that they are experiencing an outage Friday night.

Officials say that 911 is not operating correctly in either county.

For emergencies:

- Douglas County: 402-444-5802

- Sarpy County: 402-593-4111

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.