We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody Wednesday from the Oregon State Hospital, officials...
Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody Wednesday from the Oregon State Hospital, officials said.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An escaped inmate described as “extremely dangerous” has been captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours on Friday.

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody from the Oregon State Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, Pray was admitted Wednesday. That evening, he was in an “altercation” with another patient and needed to be taken to a local emergency department for medical care.

When he was brought back to OSH after the ER visit, the spokesperson said he “was able to gain control of the van and drive away.” At the time of his escape, Pray was in full restraints, including leg shackles, belly chain and handcuffs.

At 8:17 a.m. Friday, the Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a possible body in a pond, at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard, in Portland.

Crews arrived and learned the person was still alive but was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits.

After an hour-long rescue, Pray was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for evaluation where he gave a fake name, however, an employee of the hospital realized it was Pray.

After contacting Portland police, the escapee was taken into custody.

There are manhunts for two different dangerous escapees. (CNN, KYW, KPTV, CHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE, OREGON STATE POLICE, FLASHALERT.NET)

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
911 outages
Nebraska 911 system suffers outage Thursday night
A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31,...
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal

Latest News

This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Sushi Staples, 37, has been charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months
FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo...
Man gets 2-year prison sentence for using fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi