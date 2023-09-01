Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding a missing man.

CBPD says Geoffrey Jennings, 71, was reported missing to the department August 25. His family has been unable to reach him since early August. They say he has a history of health issues and may be in the area of Lake Manawa.

Jennings is described as 5′9″, 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call CBPD Sgt. Ted Roberts at (712) 890-5212.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.