Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding a missing man.
CBPD says Geoffrey Jennings, 71, was reported missing to the department August 25. His family has been unable to reach him since early August. They say he has a history of health issues and may be in the area of Lake Manawa.
Jennings is described as 5′9″, 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call CBPD Sgt. Ted Roberts at (712) 890-5212.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.