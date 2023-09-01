We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs mom turns son’s overdose into a mission to help others

A Council Bluffs man died of an opioid overdose. Now, his family wants to help prevent it from happening to someone else.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jared Rea broke his ankle when he was a teenager and went to the hospital. They gave him a prescription for opioids.

“He just kept using them, and that’s when it started,” said his mom, Gayle Rea.

Jared was swept through the cycle of addiction for the next 14 years, painful for his mom to watch.

“You’re basically watching your child die over a long period of time,” she said.

Jared died in 2021 at the age of 34.

Overdoses in America have claimed more than a million lives since 1999, according to the CDC.

In addition to learning about addiction as a disease, Jared’s mom learned the institutional barriers that make getting treatment hard for some.

“When he came into addiction we didn’t really know anything about it.”

Some of those barriers include limited beds for inpatient facilities, costs of private treatment, and transportation.

She started a nonprofit based out of Council Bluffs called Give Recovery.

“I think God put it in my heart. This is what you can do so other people don’t go through the same thing.”

The organization will transport people suffering from addiction to a residential treatment facility and back home again. They’ll visit them at treatment, pay for the first month’s rent in a sober living facility.

It’s made possible through sponsor: Four Corners Community Foundation.

“We love Gayle’s story. Her personal message,” said Kelsey Stupfell, Board President of Four Corners Community Foundation. “And how she’s going to be impacting and transforming the lives of many in southwest Iowa and beyond.”

In memory of her son, Gayle hopes her impact on one life can ripple to many others.

“Those people that go through recovery and get the recovery they need, then they come to the point where they want to help others,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital

Latest News

A part of the Flanagan Lake Trail will close for an entire year.
Portion of Omaha’s Flanagan Lake Trail to close for one year
6 News helps borrowers know what to expect and explains how this change will affect the economy.
EXPLAINER: Student loan interest resumes Friday
The Dodge County DMV is running reduced hours thanks to a worker shortage.
Worker shortage forces several Nebraska DMVs to reduce operating hours
Nebraska lawmakers are concerned with Gov. Jim Pillen's executive order that he refers to as...
Nebraska lawmakers react to Pillen's 'Women's Bill of Rights'