Council Bluffs mom turns son’s overdose into a mission to help others

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jared Rea broke his ankle when he was a teenager and went to the hospital. They gave him a prescription for opioids.

“He just kept using them, and that’s when it started,” said his mom, Gayle Rea.

Jared was swept through the cycle of addiction for the next 14 years, painful for his mom to watch.

“You’re basically watching your child die over a long period of time,” she said.

Jared died in 2021 at the age of 34.

Overdoses in America have claimed more than a million lives since 1999, according to the CDC.

In addition to learning about addiction as a disease, Jared’s mom learned the institutional barriers that make getting treatment hard for some.

“When he came into addiction we didn’t really know anything about it.”

Some of those barriers include limited beds for inpatient facilities, costs of private treatment, and transportation.

She started a nonprofit based out of Council Bluffs called Give Recovery.

“I think God put it in my heart. This is what you can do so other people don’t go through the same thing.”

The organization will transport people suffering from addiction to a residential treatment facility and back home again. They’ll visit them at treatment, pay for the first month’s rent in a sober living facility.

It’s made possible through sponsor: Four Corners Community Foundation.

“We love Gayle’s story. Her personal message,” said Kelsey Stupfell, Board President of Four Corners Community Foundation. “And how she’s going to be impacting and transforming the lives of many in southwest Iowa and beyond.”

In memory of her son, Gayle hopes her impact on one life can ripple to many others.

“Those people that go through recovery and get the recovery they need, then they come to the point where they want to help others,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.