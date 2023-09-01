CBPD reports Omaha homicide suspect arrested

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police have reported that they arrested an Omaha homicide suspect.

No details about the crime were released since it was an active investigation in Omaha, though CBPD described the suspect as a juvenile.

CBPD says just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, they were advised that the suspect was heading into Council Bluffs. Officers tracked the suspect’s vehicle to the Lake Manawa area.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area. The Omaha Police helicopter helped direct officers to a possible location of the suspect.

A police K9 was used to track the suspect’s location. The person was taken into custody without injury.

CBPD says the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Omaha Police all worked together during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.