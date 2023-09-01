Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Jahmez Ross

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warriors running back Jahmez Ross spent the off-season getting better, faster, and stronger. All that work looked to have paid off as the senior ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns in Westside’s season-opening win, 57-7, over Creighton Prep.

”My offseason, this time I actually came every day and actually put in the work that I needed to,” said Ross. “So yes, I feel like I was able to showcase my full abilities this past week.”

“He really had a great off-season, kinda trimmed down a little bit, got more explosive, got quicker,” said Westside head coach Paul Limongi. “We’re expecting great things and the way he played Friday really wasn’t a surprise to us.”

Ross doesn’t have any D1 offers yet, but if he continues to have games like his one against the Junior Jays Ross will not be flying under the radar for long.

Westside is back in action Friday as they host Grand Island.

