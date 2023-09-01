We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Jahmez Ross

6 News WOWT First at 3
By Grace Boyles
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warriors running back Jahmez Ross spent the off-season getting better, faster, and stronger. All that work looked to have paid off as the senior ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns in Westside’s season-opening win, 57-7, over Creighton Prep.

”My offseason, this time I actually came every day and actually put in the work that I needed to,” said Ross. “So yes, I feel like I was able to showcase my full abilities this past week.”

“He really had a great off-season, kinda trimmed down a little bit, got more explosive, got quicker,” said Westside head coach Paul Limongi. “We’re expecting great things and the way he played Friday really wasn’t a surprise to us.”

Ross doesn’t have any D1 offers yet, but if he continues to have games like his one against the Junior Jays Ross will not be flying under the radar for long.

Westside is back in action Friday as they host Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Omaha Police investigating after man in his 40s found dead overnight

Latest News

Nebraska travels to Minnesota for its 2023 season opener.
Matt Rhule era gets underway as Huskers battle Minnesota in opener
Matt Rhule emphasizes finishing strong as a key to Nebraska's success this season.
Rhule wants Huskers to finish strong, 'win 4th quarter'
Fans filled up Husker Hounds on Thursday morning to gear up for the 2023 Nebraska football...
Husker fans, Omaha businesses prepare for start of 2023 season
Fans filled up Husker Hounds on Thursday morning to gear up for the 2023 Nebraska football...
Husker fans, Omaha businesses ready for 2023 football season