We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports

By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and it’s a world record.

A total of 92,003 people attended Wednesday’s match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.

This breaks the previous record, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Wednesday’s event also broke the Memorial Stadium attendance record of 91,585, which was set in 2014 when Husker football took on Miami.

The university canceled classes on Wednesday for the momentous occasion.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

Fans gather at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ, and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

Volleyball Day in Nebraska could draw a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.
Husker volleyball ready for historic match inside Memorial Stadium
Husker fans enjoyed a pep rally celebrating Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln.
Huskers host pep rally ahead of historic match at Memorial Stadium
Fans, players and coaches are all enjoying the festivities of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Volleyball Day in Nebraska could draw record crowd
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event