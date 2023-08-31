Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and it’s a world record.

A total of 92,003 people attended Wednesday’s match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.

The WORLD RECORD for a Women’s Sporting Event lives in Lincoln.



There is NO PLACE like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/lQFguWHyp8 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

This breaks the previous record, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Wednesday’s event also broke the Memorial Stadium attendance record of 91,585, which was set in 2014 when Husker football took on Miami.

Best volleyball fans in the nation are from the 🌽 state. #VBdayinNE pic.twitter.com/g6Lm14DPjZ — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) August 30, 2023

The university canceled classes on Wednesday for the momentous occasion.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

Fans gather at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ, and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

