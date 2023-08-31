We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Senators hail Health Dept. recommendation to ease restrictions on marijuana

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during an event announcing the launch...
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during an event announcing the launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the State Department, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the State Department in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration on marijuana policy, and Senate leaders hailed it Wednesday as a first step toward easing federal restrictions on the drug.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the agency has responded to President Joe Biden’s request “to provide a scheduling recommendation for marijuana to the DEA.”

“We’ve worked to ensure that a scientific evaluation be completed and shared expeditiously,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that HHS had recommended that marijuana be moved from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.

“HHS has done the right thing,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “DEA should now follow through on this important step to greatly reduce the harm caused by draconian marijuana laws.”

Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession. Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD.

According to the DEA, Schedule I drugs “have no currently accepted medical use in the United States, a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and a high potential for abuse.”

Schedule III drugs “have a potential for abuse less than substances in Schedules I or II and abuse may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence.” They currently include ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

Biden requested the review in October 2022 as he pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued a statement calling for marijuana to be completely descheduled. “However, the recommendation of HHS to reschedule cannabis as a Schedule III drug is not inconsequential,” he added. “If HHS’s recommendation is ultimately implemented, it will be a historic step for a nation whose cannabis policies have been out of touch with reality.”

Bloomberg News first reported on the HHS recommendation.

In reaction to the Bloomberg report, the nonprofit U.S. Cannabis Council said: “We enthusiastically welcome today’s news. ... Rescheduling will have a broad range of benefits, including signaling to the criminal justice system that cannabis is a lower priority and providing a crucial economic lifeline to the cannabis industry.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
The Papillion-La Vista school board upheld previous decisions to keep "All Boys Aren't Blue" in...
Papillion-La Vista school board rejects attempt to remove book from library
Decabooter Williams
Man convicted in 2003 Omaha double-murder dies in state custody

Latest News

Volleyball Day in Nebraska could draw a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.
Husker volleyball ready for historic match inside Memorial Stadium
Husker fans enjoyed a pep rally celebrating Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln.
Huskers host pep rally ahead of historic match at Memorial Stadium
With Nebraska LB 77 taking effect Saturday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert signed an executive order...
Stothert signs EO as new Nebraska gun laws go into effect Saturday
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced that the construction location for the new state corrections...
Gov. Pillen releases proposal for site change to new Nebraska state prison
Fans, players and coaches are all enjoying the festivities of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Volleyball Day in Nebraska could draw record crowd