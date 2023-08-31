Second arrest made in Omaha impound lot murder investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in connection to the murder of Laron Hodges.

Kenneth D. Smith, 42, was arrested on charges of accessory to first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony.

The other suspect in the case, Erykha Wilson, was booked on similar charges in June. Her bond was set at $5 million.

39-year-old Laron Hodges had been reported missing on February 7 after he was last seen five days prior. Detectives later found Hodges’ body in a private impound lot inside a vehicle over a month later.

Deputies are still asking anyone with additional information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (402) 444-6000. Tips remain anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

