We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great final day of August before some heat moves in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another comfortable morning out there as you start the final day of August. There is still some wildfire smoke in the area but that will continue to thin out all day. Abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 80s should feel pretty good!

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Low dew points in the pleasant range will feel great but you will notice the stronger south wind today gusting to near 25 mph at times.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

Friday has started to trend a bit cooler as we get closer and with the lack of humidity that should help keep heat index values in check. Due to that, I have shifted the 6 First Alert Weather Day to Saturday for the start of the heat wave.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the upper 90s are likely for 4 days in a row now starting Saturday. We’ll have less humidity with this round as well along with a bit more of a breeze. So as we heat up each afternoon, the heat index values will be much lower than what we saw with the last heat wave. 100-105 will be the peak values possible each day.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)
Peak Heat Index
Peak Heat Index(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record-breaking crowd attended Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2023.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Omaha Police took one man into custody Tuesday after an incident at a metro hospital.
Omaha Police officer injured after incident at Bergan Mercy hospital
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Another heat wave starting Saturday
The smoke thins out and we enjoy the great weather
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as it begins another prolonged round of intense heat.
6 First Alert Weather Day: Another heat wave starting Friday
Wednesday Evening Forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating up late this week