Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great final day of August before some heat moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another comfortable morning out there as you start the final day of August. There is still some wildfire smoke in the area but that will continue to thin out all day. Abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 80s should feel pretty good!

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Low dew points in the pleasant range will feel great but you will notice the stronger south wind today gusting to near 25 mph at times.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Friday has started to trend a bit cooler as we get closer and with the lack of humidity that should help keep heat index values in check. Due to that, I have shifted the 6 First Alert Weather Day to Saturday for the start of the heat wave.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the upper 90s are likely for 4 days in a row now starting Saturday. We’ll have less humidity with this round as well along with a bit more of a breeze. So as we heat up each afternoon, the heat index values will be much lower than what we saw with the last heat wave. 100-105 will be the peak values possible each day.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Peak Heat Index (WOWT)

