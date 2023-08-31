OPPD crew makes its way to Florida to help restore power caused by Hurricane Idalia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District workers say they were given 20 minutes to decide: stay home or go to Tallahassee, Florida, and help with Hurricane Idalia.

Time was of the essence.

“My wife and kids, their first thing is ‘No Dad, stay,’” said OPPD journeyman lineman, Daniel Larrick.

He decided to go.

OPPD sent a crew of 16 people to help get power back up in Florida following the damage brought on by Hurricane Idalia.

They’re spending Wednesday night in Troy, Alabama, and plan to get to work Thursday. Lincoln Electric System also sent two crews to Tallahassee. They have a team of 20.

Working with electricity brings inherent risks. Going to Florida in these conditions amplifies them.

“I get a lot of thanks for what I do, but really a lot of thanks go back to our wives at home who take all that extra load on them,” said Larrick. “And on top of that who have that worry of not knowing.”

The fleet traveled Tuesday and Wednesday, refueling across the country, stopping to take in the beauty before the destruction.

“I’ve never experienced a hurricane,” said Larrick. “This is my first one. A lot of tornados and windstorms. In the end, it’s all kind of the same. The power lines get knocked down and we just got to put them back up.”

OPPD journeyman lineman Danko Pike considers himself a first responder in these situations, knowing linemen across the country would do the same if Nebraska were in need.

“It doesn’t matter what company you’re from,” Pike said. “You’re all the same when you’re down there. You’ve got one goal: get the power on for the people. That’s what we do. When the storms set, we get to work.”

Supervisor David Green said morale is high and they’re prepared to get to work.

“When you go somewhere and you know you’re really making a big impact and getting people’s lights back on, that’s kind of what you call the glory part of the job,.”

